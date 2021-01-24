USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and $142.93 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

