USDX [Kava] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,179.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and $227,179.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.01339286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009383 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 32,271,964 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.