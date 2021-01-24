v.systems (VSYS) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. v.systems has a market cap of $32.78 million and $4.29 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,114,332,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,723,951 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

