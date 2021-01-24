Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $634,983.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and $634,983.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

