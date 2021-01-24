Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $331.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.30 million and the lowest is $326.54 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $276.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 973,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.