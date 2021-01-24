Valor Token Price Tops $0.22 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $190,374.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.