VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $64.22 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.