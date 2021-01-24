VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

