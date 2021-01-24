Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12,174.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $293.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.01. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $295.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

