Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

