Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

