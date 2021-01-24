Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59.

