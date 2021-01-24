Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

