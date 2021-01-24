Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 21,440.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78.

