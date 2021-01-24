Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,970 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,152,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $12,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,866 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34.

