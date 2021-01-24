Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

VPU stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

