Vanilla Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,335.80 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $147,335.80 and $8,397.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.