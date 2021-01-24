Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

VEEV stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

