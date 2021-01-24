Veil Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77,233.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Veil has a market cap of $761,859.42 and $77,233.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,696.24 or 0.99640713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00025440 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00750776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00329396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00155604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.