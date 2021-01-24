Veles (VLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51,228.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $54,839.08 and $51,228.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,162.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.18 or 0.04294319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00435391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.01355983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00542701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00427554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00278018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023668 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,083 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

