Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.20 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00021949 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $56.42 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,050,640 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

