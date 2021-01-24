Verasity Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $222,606.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

