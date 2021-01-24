Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.28 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $206.34 million and $13.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00433038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,424,127,787 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

