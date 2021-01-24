VeriBlock (VBK) Price Tops $0.0080

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. VeriBlock has a market cap of $5.62 million and $2,527.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VBK is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 975,782,944 coins and its circulating supply is 697,793,584 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

