VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $337,658.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $337,658.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,400.14 or 1.00170254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,389,950 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.