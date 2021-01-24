Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

