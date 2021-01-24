Veros Price Up 142.6% This Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00022062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $113,988.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 142.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

