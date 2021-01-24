Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $83,713.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.54 or 0.04241390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00435251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.01358607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00544919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00429309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00280884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,421,397 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

