Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertiv by 59.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,365. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.