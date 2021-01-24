VerusCoin Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $16.13 million and $32,722.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,377,629 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

