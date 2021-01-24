VIBE Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.95 million and $214,673.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars.

