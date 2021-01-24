Viberate Market Capitalization Tops $4.03 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $926,564.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Viberate (VIB) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

