Viberate (VIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $931,148.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $931,148.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Viberate token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.