Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

VTXPF opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

