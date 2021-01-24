Vid Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vid has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $16,224.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,436,020 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

