VIDT Datalink Market Cap Tops $27.65 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00768575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.28 or 0.04408182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017962 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

