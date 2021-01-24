Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $127,767.96 and approximately $20,708.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001177 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 239.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 226.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

