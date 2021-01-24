VIG Price Reaches $0.0007 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $550,305.92 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,961.98 or 1.00051622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00333092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.00697377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00157702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003693 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,608,842 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

