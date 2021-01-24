Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

VFF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 2,443,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,286. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

