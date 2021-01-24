VINchain Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, VINchain has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $169,073.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.