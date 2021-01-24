Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000244 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

