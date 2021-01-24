Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

