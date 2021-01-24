Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Nepsis Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

