Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 7th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

