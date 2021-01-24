Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 57,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

