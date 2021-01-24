Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 394,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

