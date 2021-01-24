Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

