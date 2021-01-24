Vitae Market Capitalization Achieves $147.16 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Vitae has a total market cap of $147.16 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $7.56 or 0.00023201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.