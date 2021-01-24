Vitae Market Capitalization Tops $139.48 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00022082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $139.48 million and approximately $915.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.