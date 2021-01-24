VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.54 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $77,011.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.77 or 0.04578319 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027828 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

